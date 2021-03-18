Similar To Singapore's National Song, Joseph Mendoza's 'We Can Achieve' In Copyright Row

A Mumbai-based composer Joseph Mendoza had released a song titled We Can Achieve. The musician has been accused of copying an iconic National Day song of Singapore, titled Count On Me Singapore. Joseph however claims that he had composed We Can Achieve years before the Singaporean song was released.

Joseph Mendoza's songs controversy

A report in a Singapore-based newspaper, The Straits Times, reveals that after the controversy, Mendoza claimed that he had written the song in the year 1983. Reportedly, the singer claims that he found out about the National Day song of Singapore only a few days ago. The song, Count on Me Singapore was composed by Canadian Hugh Harrison.

Further, the composition was arranged by Jeremy Monteiro and was performed by Clement Chow. Jeremy Monteiro and Clement Chow are both Singaporeans. As per reports in the media portal, the song was performed by them in the year 1986.

The two songs, Count on Me Singapore and We Can Achieve are very similar only with minor changes in lyrics. One can see that the two songs are virtually identical. In the lyrics of the songs, Singapore has been replaced with India or Mother India.

On Tuesday, Mendoza claimed that 250 orphans had performed that song in 1983 and that he had written it while teaching music at the Bal Bhavan orphanage in Mumbai. Mendoza is reportedly based in Mumbai and pursued a graduate degree from the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California. He further claimed that the original tapes of his composition got lost in the Mumbai floods that had rattled the city in the year 2005.

It has been reported by PTI that Mendoza stated that the only living proof he can offer in this are the 250 orphans who first learnt the song back in 1983. The 58-year-old further claimed that Bal Bhavan has taught it to the kids there in the successive years too. The musician sold the rights to the song to a Christian book and record store called Pauline India and recorded the song in 1999.

Mendoza has, however, acknowledged similarities between his song and Count On Me Singapore. But he further insisted that he could not have known about Count On Me Singapore as there was no internet in those days. His claims however have not gone down well with the composer of Count on Me Singapore.

Count on Me Singapore composer responds to Mendoza's claims

Reportedly, Harrison responded to the claims made by Mendonza. Reportedly, he wrote in the comments that, “The fact that he (Mendoza) is claiming now in 2021 that he is the original creator of the song, implying I copied the song from him, is a direct attack on my integrity and professionalism and for that he could be sued for slander and/or libel.”

The Straits Times quoted Harrison as, “As it stands now, I have written him and given him the opportunity to rescind his claim and am awaiting his response”.

Singapore's National Song

Inputs from PTI