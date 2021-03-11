'Simmba' Shooting Locations: All About The 2018 Rohit Shetty Film's Scout Locations

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba is a 2018 action comedy film written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Temper. It was the third instalment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The cinematography of the film is beautiful which makes one wonder where was Simmba filmed? Here are Simmba shooting locations including several film city sets.

Where was Simmba filmed?

Simmba filming locations include Goa as most of Rohit Shetty's films have been shot here. A scene has been shot near the Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. Apart from that, a major chunk of the film is shot in Goa including the various ariel shots that showcase the colourful row houses. Here are some pictures of Simmba filming locations.

Image source: Still from Simmba

Image source: Still from Simmba

Image source: Still from Simmba

Simmba movie has also been shot in Kolhapur as the lead character Inspector Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao resides in the city. There are several shots in the film that showcase the culture of the holy city. One can even see the gates built during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's era in the film. Take a look at one of the shots from the movie where the lead character is dancing with the people of Kolhapur.

Image source: Still from Simmba

The song Aala Re Aala Simmba Aala from Simmba movie was shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji film city. The song is the title track of the movie and gained immense popularity. Simmba shooting locations also include Switzerland. Some of the romantic scenes of the characters Shagun Sathe and inspector Sangram Bhalerao are shot in Switzerland. There are several ariel shots that showcase Lake Zurich. Finally, the entire crew returned to Mumbai to shoot the song Aankh Marey at Mehboob Studios. Here is a still from Switzerland.

Image source: Still from Simmba

More about Simmba

Simmba features Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a corrupt police officer who faces a tragedy in his family. He has to choose a righteous path in order to make up for his mistakes. The songs of the film were composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Lijo George, DJ Chetas and S. Thaman.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.