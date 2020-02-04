Top Simran Kaur Mundi's Films: 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Best Of Luck' And More

Simran Kaur Mundi's marriage to Gurdas Mann's son, Gurrick G Mann has taken over social media. The couple tied the knot on Friday in Patiala, Punjab. Simran Kaur Mundi is famous for her roles in films like Jo Hum Chahein, Best of Luck, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and many more. She was also crowned Miss India Universe in the year 2008. Read on to know some of the best Simran Kaur Mundi's films.

Jo Hum Chahein

Jo Hum Chahein is Simran Kaur Mundi's debut film in Bollywood. Helmed by Pawan Gill the film is love story drama released in 2011. The film stars Sunny Gill opposite Simran Kaur as her love interest in the film. The storyline is about Rohan who alienates himself from his family, friends, and true love, to give a boost to his career.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Abbas Mastan's comedy flick, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon is a 2015 release. Simran Kaur Mundi plays the role of one of Kapil Sharma's wives in the film. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon stars Kapil Sharma, Simran Kaur Mundi, Manjari Fadnnis, Sai Lokur, Elli Avrram, Varun Sharma and Arbaaz Khan in lead roles.

Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi

Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi is a romantic comedy flick released in the year 2014. Directed by Aman Sachdeva, the film stars Siddharth Gupta, Simran Kaur Mundi and Somesh Agarwal in the lead roles. Simran Kaur Mundi plays the role of Kuku's love interest in the film.

Best Of Luck

The action drama film is about how kidnapping of a gangster brinks bad luck upon two young chaps. But soon they become friends with this gangster and he helps them woo the families of the girls they fall in love with. Directed by Manmord Sidhu, the film released in 2013. The film also stars Gippy Grewal, Jazzy B., Simran Kaur Mundi.

Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin

Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin is a Punjabi romantic comedy film starring Roshan Prince, Jassi Gill, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sunny Gill, Bharti Singh and Anshu (Preeto) Sawhney. The story revolves around two friends who get heartbroken at the age of 13 and their love lives turn around as they grow up. The film released in 2014.

