Singer Abhijeet Sawant Tests Postive For Covid-19, Shares Importance Of Getting Tested

Singer and songwriter Abhijeet Sawant announced on social media that he tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The Indian Idol fame singer made this announcement through a series of videos that he shared on his Instagram story. Abhijeet Sawant shared the importance of using hand sanitisers, along with many other suggestions, in the videos.

Abhijeet Sawant's Instagram story recently featured a series of videos in which the singer revealed he tested positive for the virus and also shared some advice with fans. In his videos, Abhijeet said that he was sick and had a fever for the past two days and decided to get a test done. He advised his fans and followers to get tested immediately if they saw any symptoms of Covid as they could be carriers and could spread the virus to others. He further added that everyone should use a hand sanitiser. The singer also shared the news on his Twitter handle. In his tweet, he wrote: "I tested Covid positive. Be safe take all precautions. Don’t ignore wearing a mask."

The second wave of the pandemic has impacted the entertainment industry as many Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have recently tested positive.

A quick look at Abhijeet Sawant's career

Abhijeet Sawant rose to fame after his win on the popular music reality TV show Indian Idol. The singer bagged the title of the winner in season 1 of the show. Rahul Vaidya was the second runner up of the season. After the show, Abhijeet released his solo album Aapka Abhijeet Sawant on April 7, 2005, and released his second album Junoon on July 10, 2007. The singer then participated in Asia's Idol and became the third runner up on the show. Sawant returned to the stage of Indian Idol as he hosted the 5th season of the show alongside Hussain Kuwajerwala.

The singer made his debut in acting with the 2009 movie Lottery alongside actors like Manisha Kelkar, and Rucha Gujarati in lead roles. He participated with his wife in the dance reality show Nach Baliye in season 4. The singer has also made an appearance in various TV shows like the crime thriller drama C.I.D and Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai in a special appearance.

