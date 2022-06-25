Singer Adnan Sami Undergoes Massive Transformation; Netizens Compare Him To Hrithik Roshan

Indian singer Adnan Sami is currently spending time with his family in Maldives, glimpses of which were shared by him on his social media space. The pics took netizens in a state of shock after witnessing the massive transformation Sami has undergone. Fans can't stop gushing about how much Sami has transformed over the years and some even compared his Insta selfie to Hrithik Roshan.

The Tera Chehra crooner is known for his massive transformation from his look in the 2000 hit song, Lift Karadey, to now. As per reports, he weighed around 230 kg at that time. He even claimed his doctor had given him just six months to live. Through with diet and exercise, he lost 130 kilograms (368 lb) in 16 months in 2006.

Adnan Sami's massive transformation leaves fans 'impressed'

On Friday, Adnan Sami took to his Instagram handle and dropped a selfie which featured him posing with a smile. He captioned the post, "Just Chilling in @kudavillingiliresort…Another Paradise!" The post shared by the 50-year-old seemed perfect like the picturesque background, but fans failed to recognize Adnan in his pictures as his chiselled jawline didn't go unnoticed. The post witnessed several comments like a user wrote, "Who are you even? Nd (and) how can someone turn THAT HOT?", a fan, calling him an inspiration, commented, "Wow, chiselled Jawline and superb weight loss once again #inspiration."

Netizens compare Adnan Sami to Hrithik Roshan

As Sami shared the same pictures on his official Twitter account, a netizen took to the comment section and compared him to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. He wrote, "Adnan Ji ye sach me aap ho. Ya @iHrithik ki photo upload ki hai?" (Anan is it you or you have uploaded Hrithik's photo?" Calling his transformation wonderful, a Twitter user wrote, "You should be made the universal brand ambassador of that Before-After adverts, no matter who wants to promote their brands, only your pics to be used... Wonderful Transformation...."

Adnan ji ye sach me aap ho. Ya @iHrithik ki photo upload ki hai? ☺️ — Nikhil Chavan (@nikhilchavan003) June 23, 2022

The singer has composed music for several Hindi films, including Lucky: No Time for Love, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke, Dhamaal, 1920, Chance Pe Dance, Mumbai Salsa, Khubsoorat, Sadiyaan, Shaurya and several others. Some of Adnan's hit songs include Tera Chehra, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Lift Karadey, Meri Yaad, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao and more.

Image: Instagram/@Adnan Sami