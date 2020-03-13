Harrdy Sandhu's Impressive Net Worth Will Leave All His Fans Stumped

Harrdy Sandhu is currently one of the most popular singers in all of India. Not many know that Harrdy Sandhu was once a renowned cricket. However, after he suffered an injury, he was forced to retire from the sport. But Harrdy Sandhu was a man of many talents and he soon shifted his focus to singing and acting. After his debut song, Tequilla Shot, Harrdy Sandhu quickly became one of the most renowned singers in India. Here is a look at Harrdy Sandhu's impressive net worth.

Harrdy Sandhu's impressive net worth

Harrdy Sandhu has several popular songs that have garnered massive acclaim from fans and critics alike. Some of his most loved songs include Tequilla Shot, Soch, Joker and Yaar Superstar. Harrdy Sandhu has also worked as a playback singer and has provided his vocal talents for highly popular films such as Tum Bin II, Bala and Good Newwz.

Moreover, Harrdy Sandhu is also a budding actor who has already worked in two Punjabi films, Yaaran Da Katchup and Mera Mahi NRI. He is also set to return to the big screen and make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming sports biopic, '83, where he will star alongside superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Harrdy Sandhu will essay the role of Madan Lal in '83, who was one of the members of the Indian Cricket Team during the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

With so many hit songs and a growing career in Bollywood, Harrdy Sandhu has amassed an impressive amount of money. His total net worth is estimated to be around $21 million, as of 2020. In INR, his net worth is around ₹155 Crores.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

