Singer Mika Singh Shops In Doha Using Indian Rupee, Heaps Praise On PM Modi For It

Singer-songwriter Mika Singh recently gave his praise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Doha, Qatar. Mika Singh took to Twitter in order to share that he made a purchase at Doha airport’s Louis Vuitton outlet using Indian rupee. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing the Indian currency forward and getting it global acknowledgement.

Mika shared a video on Twitter, where he is seen in the Louis Vuitton showroom. He began the video by greeting everyone from India, and said that it’s a proud moment that he used Indian rupees in order to shop from the international fashion outlet. He gave a salute to PM Modi for making the Indian currency internationally recognised. Mika concluded by saying that because of PM Modi, the whole world will also accept the use of Indian rupees as payment someday.

He captioned the video, “Good morning. I felt so proud to be able to use Indian rupees whilst shopping at #Dohaairport in the @LouisVuitton store.” The Mauja Hi Mauja singer added, “You can even use rupees in any restaurant.. Isn’t that wonderful? A massive salute to Narendra Modi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars." Check out the video below.

Good morning.

I felt so proud to be able to use Indian rupees whilst shopping at #Dohaairport in the @LouisVuitton store. You can even use rupees in any restaurant.. Isn’t that wonderful? A massive salute to @narendramodi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars. pic.twitter.com/huhKR2TjU6 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) April 12, 2023

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) receives international usage

Mika Singh’s use of Indian rupees in Doha, Qatar, is significant, as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has become a means of digital payment via apps such as Google Pay, PayTm or PhonePay, is receiving interest on a global scale. Last month, Singapore’s primary digital payment platform PayNow and India’s UPI were integrated. This enables people to make digital payments in real-time between two countries.

Moreover, UPI is slated to extend to countries such as Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, as per several reports.