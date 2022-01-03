'Singham 3' Touted To Be In Ajay Devgn's 2022 Lineup Alongside 5 Back-to-back Releases

Ajay Devgn is all set to have a jam-packed 2022 and has several projects lined up for back-to-back releases. The actor will be making his digital debut this year with the show Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and will also be seen in cameo roles in movies like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from these, Devgn will also feature in movies like Thank God, Maidaan, Runway 34 and more. During the promotions of Sooryavanshi, Ajay and Rohit Shetty confirmed that they will be reuniting for Singham 3. Here is a list of all Ajay Devgn movies and series releasing this year.

Ajay Devgn to have a jam-packed 2022

A source close to the actor told Pinkvilla that Ajay will be starting off the new year 2022 as he will begin shooting for the official remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The shooting of the movie will reportedly go on floors in January and will be flowed by the release of his web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The series will mark Devgn's digital debut and is touted to be one of the biggest Indian web series to air on Disney+ Hotstar. Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is the Indian take on the successful British series, Luther. The series also stars Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar and Ashish Vidyarthi.

The source further revealed that the Summer for 2022 will be important for the actor as he will kickstart a project that is currently kept under wraps and apart from this, his movie Runway 34 will be released. Ajay Devgn will be directing, producing and starring in Runway 34 that will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh playing pivotal roles. The source informed Pinkvilla that Ajay was extremely excited about the project as he will be directing veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

Runway 34 will be followed by the release of his sports biopic movie Maidaan based on the golden era of Indian football (1952–1962). The movie will feature Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who was also known as Rahim Saab. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He will next be seen in the slice of life comedy film Thank God alongside, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh who play the lead roles.

The source further said that Ajay will conclude this year with Singham 3 and that the shooting for the cop-drama will go on floors in the second half of 2022. Apart from the aforementioned movies, Devgn will also star in two other movies that have been kept under the wraps.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn