Not A Film Buff, FM Nirmala Nonetheless Praises Rishi Kapoor's 'Hum Tum' & Irrfan's 'Piku'

Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman expressed her sadness over the sudden demise of the two Bollywood iconic actors - Irrfan khan who died on Wednesday and Rishi Kapoor who passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor for his youthful role in the film 'Bobby', Sitharaman also said his role in 'Hum Tum' as a supportive father will remain etched. She also praised late actor Irrfan khan's performance in the film 'Piku'.

Not a big film buff, but saddened by the loss of 2 iconic actors within a day of each other.Irrfan Khan’s understated brilliance in Piku was moving & Rishi Kapoor’s youthful Bobby notwithstanding, his role as a fun,physically distant, supportive father in Hum Tum remains etched. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 30, 2020

READ | NATION WANTS TO KNOW

The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at hospital. Black day."

READ | Rishi Kapoor passes away aged 67 at Mumbai hospital; team issues statement

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

READ | Rishi Kapoor no more, VP Naidu recalls nation's 'beloved son' for popularity in romances

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

His death comes a day after fellow Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

READ | Rishi Kapoor passes away aged 67 at Mumbai hospital; team issues statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.