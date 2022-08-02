'SIYA': Makers Of 'Ankhon Dekhi' And 'Masaan' Bring Yet Another Human Story

After films like Masaan, winner of two Cannes Film Festival awards, Ankhon Dekhi, the opening film at the 8th annual Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) and Newton, India’s official entry to the Oscars, Drishyam Films brings you another human story of India, SIYA. The film is the first directorial venture by Manish Mundra, the corporate leader turned film producer responsible for acclaimed films like Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi and Newton.

SIYA takes the audience through a story of a small-town girl who, against all odds, decides to fight for justice and starts a movement against the vicious patriarchal system. Bringing this cinematic experience to life, the banner has roped in breakthrough talents Pooja Pandey and as SIYA and Rangbaaz’s Vineet Kumar Singh in lead roles.

Director Manish Mundra said, “Day after day, year after year, the cases of crime against women escalate. Siya is an attempt to depict the abject inhumanity that powerless, innocent women are subjected to in a world that treats sex as taboo and yet women as sex objects.” Pooja Pandey also stated, “As a woman, this narrative to me felt like an important one. It’s a story that deserves to be told and one that echoes the sentiments of countless victims.”

Vineet Kumar Singh further added, “It takes a great deal of skill to walk the fine line between entertainment and impactful messaging. Drishyam Films takes a leap of faith here and aims to do just that with SIYA. The film is power-packed, hard-hitting and one that commands your attention.”

Produced by Drishyam Films, SIYA is directed by Manish Mundra and will release nationwide on the 16th of September 2022.

