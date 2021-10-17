Smita Patil Birth Anniversary: Top 5 Movies Of Actor That Won Fans' Hearts

Actor Smita Patil was one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. Born on October 17, 1955, in Pune, Patil has been featured in over 80 films in a span of a decade. She made a major contribution to Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, and Kannada films. Regarded as one of the finest actors of her time, she broke the stereotype of a fair-skinned actor and embraced her dusky skin like no other.

Her promising acting skills made her bag numerous prestigious accolades including Padma Shri. The late actor tied the knot with actor Raj Babbar and passed away after giving birth to their son Prateik Babbar at the age of 31. On Smita Patil's birthday anniversary, Prateik also wished his late mother. He simply wrote, "Happy birthday, mom," and dropped a red heart. As we mark the occasion, here's a list of must-watch Smita Patil movies.

Smita Patil Birth Anniversary: Top 5 movies of versatile actor

Bhumika (1977)

Helmed by Shyam Benegal, the movie is based on a memoir by renowned Marathi actor, Hansa Wadkar. In the movie, Patil portrayed the essential role of a lively teenage woman who turns into a wiser and deeply wounded person. Alongside, Patil, the movie also featured Amol Parashar and Anant Nag.

Namak Halaal (1982)

Namak Halaal is a comedy-drama helmed by Prakash Mehra and penned by Kader Khan. The multi-starrer film has Patil as Poonam. Initially, the role was offered to Smita Bansal. Alongside Patil, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Ardh Satya (1983)

Directed by Govind Nihalani, the movie is based on S D Panvalakr’s short story, Surya. It is considered to be one of the best cop movies in India. Smita essays the role of Jyotsna Gokhale who is a lecturer in literature at a local college. Her character falls in love with Om Puri’s character named Anant.

Mirch Masala (1987)

The psychological thriller is helmed by Ketan Mehta. In the movie, Patil’s performance was widely acclaimed because of which was also mentioned in the Forbes ‘25 Greatest Acting Performances of Indian Cinema’ in 2013. The film stars Patil and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles.

Waaris (1988)

Waaris is a film adaptation of Punjabi's book titled Kaara-Hatthhi. Helmed by Raveendra Peepat, the movie stars Patil's husband Raj Babbar, Amrita Singh, Raj Kiran, and Patil in lead roles. The movie was released after her demise, thus actor Rekha had dubbed lines for Patil's role.

(Image: Twitter/@azmishabana)