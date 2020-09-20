Smriti Irani Reacts To Payal Ghosh's Sexual Assault Allegation Against Anurag Kashyap

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is handling the Ministry of Women & Child Development, on Sunday reacted on Payal Ghosh's accusation against director Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh in an interview with ABN Telugu opened up about her experience with the Director and claimed that she met him in 2014 at his office with her manager. She further alleged that he called her at his residence later and this time he allegedly forced himself on her.

Smriti Irani while talking to Republic TV said, "I am in a Constitutional position that oversees the National Commission for Women. NCW has made a public statement, hence it will be inappropriate for me to digress and get into their constitutional area about how they want to go ahead with a particular case." [sic]

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma responded to her tweet and asked her to register a complaint against the director. While speaking to Republic TV, Payal Ghosh said that she will be filing a complaint with the NCW through an Email immediately.

Our Chairperson @sharmarekha's statement on the shocking allegations of sexual harassment made by @iampayalghosh against @anuragkashyap72. @NCWIndia will take up the matter with police. The survivor has also been asked to send a detailed complaint to the Commission. pic.twitter.com/NpKJSXqqGR — NCW (@NCWIndia) September 20, 2020

Payal Ghosh's accusations

Payal Ghosh, on Saturday, claimed that Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap allegedly forced himself on her. Ghosh also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet and urged him to 'take action', adding that her 'security is at risk'.

“When I felt uncomfortable, he told me you do not have to feel shy because my girls do it all the time. They are just a call away, they have a good time with me. He proudly took the names of the women he has been with and spoke about his relationships with me even though he barely knew me. That revealed how much he disrespected women," said Payal Ghosh.

She initially took to Twitter to accuse Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse on Saturday. Following this, the director denied it and called the allegations 'baseless'.

