Snapped: Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor Together; Kartik, Janhvi, Others Clicked In Mumbai

Snapped: Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor together; Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and others were clicked in Mumbai as they went out and about in the city.

Alia Bhatt
1/10
Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt was snapped exiting the under-construction property of her beau, Ranbir Kapoor in Bandra.

Neetu Kapoor,
2/10
Varinder Chawla

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, too was clicked at the venue in casual attire.

Disha Patani
3/10
Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani came out dressed in style for a brand promotional event.

Emraan Hashmi
4/10
Varinder Chawla

Emraan Hashmi has been making headlines for his physique and the efforts for it are being done at this gym at Bandra. 

Janhvi Kapoor
5/10
Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was clicked in her car as she arrived with her sister Khushi at a production company's office in Santa Cruz.

Kareena Kapoor
6/10
Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor had a pleasant smile for the cameras as she arrived at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra.

Kartik Aaryan
7/10
Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan acknowledges the cameras as they spot him during a shoot in Bandra.

Malaika Arora
8/10
Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora donned a floral Indian outfit as she posed for the paparazzi in Bandra.

Mrunal Thakur,
9/10
Varinder Chawla

Mrunal Thakur, who is currently in the news for Toofaan, strikes a pose at the airport before her journey.

Tamannaah Bhatia
10/10
Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia upped the glamour quotient in a pink dress at Maddock Films' office.

