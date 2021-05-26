Sneha Ullal Flaunts Bridal Look On Instagram; Fans Call Her "Aishwarya Rai Xerox"

Sneha Ullal is known to be among the active film celebrities on social media, frequently keeping her fans posted about what she’s up to. She has recently shared a picture on Instagram which has captured a candid moment as she flaunted a bridal look. The post promptly received reactions from fans, who have sent all kinds of compliments for her in the comments section. Interestingly, many of them have also made her comparison with Aishwarya Rai, citing the strong facial resemblance that both the actors bear.

While visual comparisons have been made between film celebrities several times in the past, the comparison made between Sneha and Aishwarya is overwhelming. Sneha has posted a picture that shows her in a bridal look, while she plays with her earrings. While the actor has shared the picture without a caption, her fans took no time in observing the close facial resemblance that she bears with Aishwarya Rai. Some netizens mentioned in their comments that they had initially mistaken her to be Aishwarya, while some of them called Sneha a “xerox copy” of the veteran actor.

Sneha Ullal has predominantly worked in Telugu films in her acting career, even though she had made her debut in Bollywood with the film Lucky: No Time For Love. She has also worked in a handful of other Hindi films including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Aryan, Click and others. Some of her popular Telugu films include Nenu Meeku Telusa, Ullasamga Utsahamga, Madatha Kaja and more. Sneha has also starred in a few other regional Indian films, which includes a Kannada and Bengali film each. She was last seen in the Zee 5 web series Expiry Date, which released last year.

Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, has also worked in a few regional films to date. She had made her debut in films with Iruvar, which is a popular 1997 Tamil movie. She will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan, which also happens to be a Tamil film. Some of her popular hits include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar among others.

