Snehal Daabbi Slams 'Welcome' Producer Firoz Nadiadwala On Unpaid Dues After 14 Years

Actor Snehal Daabbi has claimed that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is yet to pay his dues for his work in the Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome that released in 2007. The actor played Anil Kapoor aka Majnu Bhai's aide in the comedy movie that saw Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat and Nana Patekar in important roles. Daabbi stated that he will never work with the producer in any of his films in future. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Snehal stated that Firoz Nadiadwala kept saying that he will pay his dues for all these years. He said he was delusional and wondered ‘Yeh kaisi industry hai' (What kind of industry is this?).

Snehal Daabbi further added that he would refuse to work with the producer even if he offers him Rs 10 crore. He said that the latter commits and doesn't keep his promise. The interview also revealed that apart from Welcome, he has not been paid for acting in short portions in Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi starrer Sher. Daabbi claimed that he also wrote the film which later got shelved after 85 per cent completion. Apart from this, Daabbi has worked in several Bollywood movies like Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Welcome Back. He will be seen with Akshay Kumar in an upcoming comedy Bachchan Pandey slated to release next year.

Firoz Nadiadwala was in headlines for non-payment of dues back in 2016 when Welcome director Anees Bazmee mentioned how even his dues for working on the movie had not been met. Right before the movie's release, which was declared a hit at the box office, Bazmee, in an interview with The FirstPost mentioned how he exempted the payment of Rs 3 crore from the promised amount of Rs 5 crore. The director went on to say that he was given two cheques of the remaining Rs 2 crores which were post-dated and that the producer had stopped the payment for those cheques.

Apart from these charges, Firoz has also been slapped with a non-cooperation directive by the India Cine Employees (FWICE).

