'So Grateful To Be Her Son', Writes Abhishek As Jaya Bachchan Marks 50 Years In Cinema

One of the most sought after actors from the 70s in the Indian film industry, Jaya Bachchan is counted amongst the bigwigs of Bollywood who extensively contributed to the cinema. Debuting in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar at a young age in 1963, the veteran actor clocked in 50 years in the film industry as she continues to appear in several movies. Celebrating this milestone, her son, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to pay her a tribute as he penned a heartwarming note.

Abhishek Bachchan on Jaya Bachchan completing 50 years in cinema

Taking to his Instagram on September 25, the actor shared pictures of his mother depicting her roles through the years in Bollywood. Sharing pictures highlighting her career trajectory, including ones from her young age to scenes from her iconic role in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, the 45-year-old actor paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother. Talking about how grateful he is to be her son, he wished her for completing 50 years in cinema. He wrote,

''I'm so grateful to be her son, and to see her complete 50 YEARS in the film industry is a moment of pride. Happy 50 years of cinema Ma, I love you ❤️''

Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda also took to her Instagram story to celebrate the milestone as she shared a post honouring Jaya's contribution to Bollywood. She also wrote, ''50 never looked so good'' and ''Onwards and upwards mama''.

Jaya Bachchan marks 50 years in cinema

The recipient of Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour award, Jaya Bachchan started her career in 1963 as a child actor and her first film as an adult was Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 drama Guddi. Her stellar acting as a school girl having a huge crush on the actor Dharmendra paved a path for her in Bollywood as she went on to become one of the most prominent actors.

Some of her most successful movies include Kora Kagaz, Koshish, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Zanjeer and Sholay. She is also known for reinforcing a natural style of acting in mainstream cinema with her innocent charms and unique style of dialogue delivery.

Image: @Instagram/bachchan