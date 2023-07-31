Sobhita Dhulipala Avoids Ramp-mate Ishaan Khatter At The India Couture Week 2023?

Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter set the stage on fire as they turned showstoppers for designers duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the India Couture Week 2023. The event, on the fifth day, showcased the designers' newest collection drawing inspiration from the celestial geometry of Autumn Equinox. While the collection left all impressed, an awkward moment between Sobhita and Ishaan stole the limelight.

Sobhita Dhulipala graced the runway donning a silver lehenga and a plunging-neckline blouse.

Ishaan Khatter sported a black blazer featuring silver accents, coupled with black trousers and loafers.

Did Sobhita ignore Ishaan?

The event took an interesting turn when a video capturing an awkward moment between Sobhita and Ishaan went viral on social media. As they posed together, Ishaan turned his head towards Sobhita, but to the surprise of onlookers, she did not reciprocate the glance. The fleeting moment of uneasiness spread like wildfire on social media.

Sobhita, Ishaan sparkle on ramp

Sobhita Dhulipala, who will be soon seen in Made in Heaven season 2, looked ethereal in a silver lehenga adorned with delicate sheer detailing and a strappy blouse featuring a plunging neckline. The ensemble was accentuated by a narrow sheer dupatta with fringes, elegantly replacing the need for a neckpiece. Her minimal accessory look was complemented by a silver bracelet, enhancing the charm of her evening attire.

(Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter walk the ramp for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna | Image: FDCI/Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, exuded a suave and stylish aura in an embellished full-sleeved blazer adorned with shimmering silver floral patterns. The dapper look was completed with matching trousers and a casually worn black tie, featuring a bejeweled brooch that added a touch of sophistication to the overall appearance.

The designers, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, drew inspiration from the cosmic wonder of Autumn Equinox, where the sun aligns with the earth to create equal day and night halves. This celestial event, celebrated across cultures, served as the muse for their collection, which expertly blended faith and fable with architecture and craft.

The India Couture Week 2023, which commenced on July 25, will continue till August 2.