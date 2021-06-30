Sobhita Dhulipala Discloses How She Spent The Month Of June In Visakhapatnam

Ghost Stories actor Sobhita Dhulipala is rounding up her entire month of June. The actor took to her Instagram handle on June 30, 2021, to share an Instagram Reels video showing what activities she did throughout the month. In the video highlighting some of Sobhita's memorable moments, she showed how she spent June in Vizag or Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The actor showed palm trees swaying in the coastal town in an Instagram Reels video. She spent her time admiring the serene beaches, playing with mimosa plants or touch-me-not plants, baking cakes, driving around, and more. She showed these picturesque glimpses with Polo & Pan's Canopee playing in the background.

Sobhita Dhulipala shows how she spent the month of June

Sobhita's fans were in awe of the video. They complimented her for the video and loved the clips shared by her. They even expressed their jealously over not being able to live like her. "I want to live this life too!", wrote one fan. Another called her the combination of a model and a photographer. One fan commented that the video was very pleasant. The video gained more than 24,000 views and over 4,000 likes.

For the unversed, Sobhita is originally from Andhra Pradesh. She shared a video last month with the same context, rounding up the month of May. She shared how she enjoyed herself in nature. She visited the beaches, painted with watercolours, enjoyed eating mangoes and more. She captioned it with "May" and added a simple sun emoji.

Sobhita Dhulipala rounds up how she enjoyed the month of May

After playing a pivotal role in Netflix's Ghost Stories, Sobhita will be seen in multiple films this year. In 2021, she will be playing a prominent role in Sashi Kiran Tikka's Major, which is set to be an action film. She will be featuring next to Adivi Sesh in the Telugu movie. Other than this, Dhulipala will also be seen in Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup and Sitara.

One of the biggest projects for Sobhita will be Mani Ratnam's upcoming period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The movie will feature star cast like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rao Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and others. Sobhita will be seen in a supporting role along with Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, and Sarathkumar.

Image: Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram

