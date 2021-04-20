Sobhita Dhulipala Finds 'Hogwarts' On Map During Her Road Trip; Shares Pic

Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to Instagram to share a snip of google maps, travelling to an unknown destination. While she was on her way, she found Hogwarts on the map and was surprised since it is a fictional set up used in J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter series.

Sobhita Dhulipala finds Hogwarts on maps

Sobhita shared a screenshot of maps and highlighted the place called Hogwarts. She also added question marks while highlighting them. Take a look at Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram post below.

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is a fictional British boarding school of magic for students aged eleven to eighteen in the Harry Potter series. The setup also serves as a major setting in the Wizarding World universe.

A look at Sobhita Dhulipala's photos

Earlier, Sobhita shared several pictures from her shoot for Grazia. In one of them, she was seen in an Indo-western, dark green one piece. Her hair was tied into two messy plaits and she paired her look with golden ornaments. She looked into the camera intensely with a no make-up look. In her caption, she wrote, “ ‘The light that on me gleams, Is it death's dart? or eye's bright beams? Or fawn's shy glance? All three appear In form of maiden here.’ - Kural 1085 @graziaindia @mehernaazdhondy” and tagged her photographer, stylist and others.

In the other picture, the actor was seen in a cream, printed, two-piece, Indo-western outfit. Her hair and makeup remained the same and she looked upwards with her eyes closed. In her caption, she wrote, “Song of the moment: The man I love (unplugged) - Hindi Zahra Anniversary cover story: @graziaindia @mehernaazdhondy.” Take a look at Sobhita Dhulipala's photos below.

More about Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala is an actor and model who predominantly works in Hindi-language films. She made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. She starred in the Telugu spy film Goodachari and was also seen in Amazon Prime’s drama series Made in Heaven. She bagged second place at the Femina Miss India 2013 pageant and also represented her country at Miss Earth 2013.

(Promo Image source: Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram)

