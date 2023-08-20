Sobhita Dhulipala Reacts As Fan Tells Her 'would Love To See You In Don 3'

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is basking in the success of her series Made In Heaven 2, held an Ask Me Anything session on her social media on Friday. During the session, a fan shared that they would "love" to see her in Don 3. To note, though Ranveer Singh will be the new Don, makers are yet to reveal who will play Roma in the film.

2 things you need to know

Roma was played by Zeenat Aman in the 1978 film Don.

Reports suggest that Kiara Advani will play the character in the upcoming film.

How Sobhita Dhulipala replied to a fan

On Friday, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram handle and started an Ask Me Anything session. Soon a fan shared, "Would love to see you in Don 3." Replying to the user, the actress gushed, "So many questions about Don. What can I even say. I love Roma man. So frikkin fire. Would be a total dream. Obviously."

(A screengrab from Sobhita's post | Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram)

More about the iconic role of Roma

Don was originally released in 1978, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman. The film starred Zeenat as Roma, who shared a love-hate relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s Don. In the remake of Don (2006) and its sequel in 2011, Priyanka Chopra starred as Roma. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan as Don.

Who will play Roma in Don 3?

In the upcoming threequel, Ranveer Singh will be stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since the movie was announced, reports suggested that Kiara Advani would play a negative role in the film. However, recently, Kriti Sanon was snapped outside the office of Excel Studio, sparking new reports that she is also in the race for that role.