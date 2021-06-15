Social Media Star Ricky Pond Grooves To 'Paani Paani', Jacqueline And Badshah React

The famous content creator and dancer Ricky Pond's take on Badshah's Paani Paani has managed to woo both Jacqueline Fernandez and the rapper. Pond has taken on many Bollywood dance challenges and decided to groove to Badshah's latest song along with his daughter, Audrey Pond. Badshah's new song was released on June 9, 2021, with Jacqueline Fernandez featuring in the lead.

When the song was released, a challenge to attempt the hook step of Jacqueline's dance was encouraged. Pond and his daughter took up the #HookStepChallenge and performed together. They chose to dress up in formal clothing with Pond rocking a tan blazer and his daughter wearing a green dress.

The 15-second Instagram Reels video caught both Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's attention., Jacqueline reshared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "So Cute!!!!" complimenting the father-daughter duo. The rapper, Badshah was more impressed by their performance.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah praise Ricky Pond for taking on Paani Paani

Pond's video went viral with more than 718,000 views and more than 23,000 likes. For the unversed, Ricky Pond is a content creator on Instagram with more than 440,000 followers. He is famously known as the Dancing Dad who posts videos shaking a leg to iconic Bollywood numbers.

Badshah released his new song Paani Paani in collaboration with singer Aastha Gill. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the lead role of the song. Jacqueline and Badshah have worked together for the second time on a music video after collaborating on Genda Phool, which was released on March 26, 2020, and has received more than 822 million views. In a matter of six days, the Paani Paani music video, presented by Saregama music, has been watched more than 61 million times.

The lyrics, music and vocals of the song are by Badshah. Aastha Gill features as the female lead vocalist. Aastha and Badshah have worked together numerous times. She featured on Badshah's debut single DJ Waley Babu. They further went on to work in Dhup Chik, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Happy Happy, Proper Patola, RayZR Mera Swag, KareJa, Buzz and many other songs.

Image: Still from Paani Paani

