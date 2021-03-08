Sofia Hayat In New Instagram Video Asks Fans To 'expand Mind'; Watch

Actress and TV personality Sofia Hayat recently posted a new video from her travel to Tulum, a small municipality in Mexico. The reality TV star in the 3-minute video can be seen talking about many things. Sofia talked about how she's grateful for the experience she's had so far in Mexico and how she's surrounded by nature feeling "pretty damn good" about it. Sofia also shared the "possibilities" and how "the mind expands" when thinking about new possibilities.

Hayat also went on to talk about how she's feeling creative because of the experience she's having. She explained to fans the steps they should take for a similar experience asking, "what do you need to do to open your mind to possibilities that you never thought were possible?". She ended the video by telling her fans to open their mind to new possibilities and not let them limit their experiences. Sofia shared the video with the caption, "EXPAND YOUR MIND. Let art and unusual places expand your mind!". Take a look at Sofia Hayat's Instagram video below.

Fans react to Sofia Hayat's video

Sofia Hayat's videos and photos often prompt a number of responses from her fans. Many of Sofia's fans responded to her latest video agreeing with her speech on possibilities and more. Sofia even took out the time to respond to some of her fans' comments who said "So true" and "your words are the best" etc. Many of her fans left comments praising her looks while others simply left heart and kiss emojis for the star. Take a look at some of the reactions to Sofia Hayat's Instagram video below.

Sofia Hayat's holiday pics

Sofia Hayat is a popular personality on the social media site Instagram. The reality tv show star enjoys a following of more than 400k on her handle. Sofia is an avid Instagrammer having posted almost 7k posts on her handle from various events of her life. Sofia often posts photos and videos from her travel, her work and more, much to the delight of her doting fanbase.

Sofia Hayat has recently been treating her fans to a number of photos and videos from her travel to Mexico. Sofia recently shared a photo of herself from Tulum in which she can be seen standing against a psychedelic background while wearing a printed dress and sunglasses. Sofia shared the photo with the caption, "Become art!". Take a look at the post below.

