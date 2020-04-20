Sofia Hayat Lands In Legal Mess For 'hurting Religious Sentiments' With Controversial Post

The Bigg Boss season 7 contestant Sofia Hayat has found herself in a legal mess after she posed naked in front of an ‘Om Symbol’. The former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has been gripped with controversies. In 2016, she turned into a nun, Gaia Mother Sofia. However, she decided to give up the convent that same year.

Sofia Hayat recently took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself completely exposing herself in front of an ‘Om Symbol’. She had her back to the camera and is seen bowing down to the holy symbol. While posting the picture on her Instagram account, she posted a quote by Albert Einstein. She wrote, ‘“We are slowed down sound and light waves, a walking bundle of frequencies tuned into the cosmos. We are souls dressed up in sacred biochemical garments and our bodies are the instruments through which our souls play their music.” Albert Einstein.’ [sic]

Sofia Hayat’s photos

A legal complaint has been lodged against her for hurting the religious sentiments. On Twitter, one social media user stated that he has taken legal action against Sofia Hayat. In the post, he mentioned, ‘Filed online complaint against @sofiahayat for hurting Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses on her @instagram account. I really hope govt takes strict action against such people and accounts.’ [sic]

Prior to the picture, she posted a video of herself stating that she is God. She also posted a picture of herself, which is supposedly taken at the same time. In the picture, she is seen holding her hands and praying while looking at the camera. In the post, she wrote, ‘As I feel the primordial source within my whole being..I am the source of all creation..I am Kali..I am Shakti! In this knowing I have liberated my tantric energy to free all from shame and bring joy. My kundalini is flowing like a serpents wave, and in that all desire is transmuted into the primordial erotic force of pure love. Sofia Hayat Buddha.’ [sic]

