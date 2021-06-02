Soha Ali Khan And Daughter Inaaya Are A Ray Of Sunshine Twinning In Yellow; See Pic

Bollywood actor, author and entrepreneur Soha Ali Khan often post pictures and video of her adorable 4-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on social media. On Wednesday, June 2 the actor took to her Instagram to share a cute picture of her and her daughter looking like rays of sunshine whilst twinning in a yellow dress.

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya twin in yellow

In the picture shared, Soha and her daughter Inaaya are dressed in the same outfit which consists of a sleeveless yellow breezy dress with green parrots printed on them. Both the mother and daughter have tied their hair up in a ponytail with Inaaya wearing a matching yellow rubber band. Whilst Soha is looking at the camera and posing for a picture sitting on her window sill, Inaaya has her back to the camera and seems like she did not want to pose for a picture. In the background, we can see a lot of papers which has Inaaya's drawings and paintings pinned up on the wall. Along with the picture, Soha in the caption wrote, "Dressed im-peck-ably!" Check it out.

Netizens react to Soha Ali Khan's photo

Soha's twinning picture gained a response from Bollywood actor Dia Mirza who noticed the print on their dress and dropped a couple of parrot and green heart emojis. Soha's sister Saba Pataudi also commented on the picture and called the mother-daughter duo adorable. The actor received a lot of compliments for her dress with her fans saying that the colour yellow looks good on her. Take a look at some of the comments.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's photos

A few weeks ago, Soha had shared another twinning picture with her daughter in which both of them were wearing matching blue and white printed pyjama set. Along with the picture, Sopha reminded her fans to stay home and stay safe.

Prior to that, the actor had shared another twinning picture, this time both of them dressed in yellow with batman prints on them.

Both of Inaaya's parents Soha and Kunal Kemmu often share pictures and snippets of their daughter's antics on Instagram. The couple is often seen sharing videos of her daughter dancing, interacting with their pet dog Masti and spending time drawing or with her parents on social media. Take a look at some of Inaaya's pictures and videos right below.

