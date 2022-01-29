Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Give Major Couple Goals In Latest 'loved-up' Pictures

Actor Soha Ali Khan is very active on her social media handle, she keeps treating her fans with adorable pictures of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The husband-wife duo is absent from the big screens for quite a long time but they are much loved on social media. Recently, the Tum Mile actor took to her Instagram handle and shared some cute pictures with her husband Kunal.

Soha Ali Khan posts adorable pictures with Kunal Kemmu

In the post, Soha donned pink casual sports attire, with her hair tied into a ponytail. Kunal on the other hand is seen wearing a white hoodie with grey pants and a grey skull cap. In the first picture, Kunal is seen holding Soha and planting a kiss on the cheeks of his wife. In the second picture, Soha is planting a kiss on Kunal's cheek and the latter is making goofy expressions while posing for the camera. The two are giving some major couple goals to their fans. Sharing the picture the Rang De Basanti actor captioned the photo, tagging husband Kunal Kemmu.

Here take a look at Soha's post-

For the unversed, Kunal and Soha first met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge in 2009 but they were friends until then. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that their relationship bloomed. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the couple finally tied the knot on January 25, 2015. On September 29, 2017, the couple was blessed with a daughter whom they named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Recently, the couple marked their 7th wedding anniversary.

Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu mark their 7th wedding anniversary

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 25 and shared multiple pictures with Kunal Kemmu. Starting with a goofy selfie in which Kunal tries to make a hilarious expression with his monster mask as Soha looks on. Other pictures saw the couple smiling as they pose for the camera. In the caption, the Dil Maange More actor wrote, "Happy 7 years my love, there’s no itch that you can’t scratch, that is why we make the perfect match! @kunalkemmu." Kunal also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and he wrote, "Happy 7 my Jaan @sakpataudi #happyanniversary".

Here take a look at Soha's post-

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @SAKPATAUDI