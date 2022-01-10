Soha Ali Khan Calls Her Mother Sharmila Tagore ‘slight Nag’ And 'very Scary'; Here's Why

Soha Ali Khan recently, during her recent interview, has called her mother and veteran actor, Sharmila Tagore a 'nag' saying that she 'loses her temper in Bangla.' During her conversation, she revealed that her brother and actor Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila fight with each other and then call her up.

Soha Ali Khan: 'My mother is a slight nag...'

During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Soha Ali Khan said, "My mother is a slight nag...She's very scary actually, it's not sweet at all. Everyone who says Bangla is such a mishti (sweet) language and all it's not at all. She would only lose her temper in Bangla and do hisaab kitaab (accounts) in Bangla. As a result, none of us speaks any Bengali. But she'll just be like if there's any fight that's happening firstly my brother (Saif Ali Khan) and her have this wonderful relationship where every time they fight with each other they call me and I'm the one who has to intercede."

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the children of Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The pair tied the knot in December 1968, and are also blessed with another daughter, Saba Ali Khan. Saif is the eldest child and Soha is the youngest one.

While speaking to Kannan, Soha added, "She'll then pick up the phone (makes noises pretending to speak on the phone) and hang up. I'm just like I didn't do anything. It's just that things that they can't say to each other that they say very easily to me. I'm the diplomat, I'm the third child. I have the inherent charm that I rely on to get my way because otherwise, I would not have proper nutritious meals and education."

The Tum Mile star also spoke on Saif 'definitely' being the life of a party. She added that his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is very funny and it is 'great to see them together because what she imagined of her is not how she is at all.' She called Kareena 'bindaas (carefree)' and someone who does not really care about her appearances.

