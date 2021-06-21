Soha Ali Khan Celebrates International Yoga Day With Daughter Inaaya; See Pictures

June 21st is observed as International Yoga Day where people create awareness and share the benefits of doing Yoga. Several celebrities took to their social media accounts to share their take on the International Day of Yoga. Actor Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures with her daughter, Inaaya where the two are seen performing a Yoga aasan. The actor is wearing a blue Kurti along with beige bottom whereas her daughter is wearing a black and white frock. In the caption, she talked about finding the centre.

Soha Ali Khan celebrates International Yoga Day

While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Sometimes we all just need to find our centre #internationalyogaday". The comments section is filled with her fans leaving heart emoticons and complimenting her daughter. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post.

(Image Courtesy: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post)

Earlier, on June 20, the actor shared pictures with her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to celebrate Father's Day. She posted pictures from the vault and wrote, "You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure #happyfathersday Abba" in the caption. Take a look.

Tum Mile actor often shares a glimpse of her daughter on her Instagram. A few days ago she penned a note while informing about daughter’s graduation from kindergarten to "big school". She thanked the staff and teachers for their efforts. She wrote in the caption, "It’s only the first Monday after Graduation Day and as you can see we are already missing school!! I can’t believe our time at Toddler’s Den has come to an end and we are moving on to ‘big’ school already. And I mean ‘we’ in every sense of the word - I know Inaaya has been your student but this journey with you has been one that we have taken together as a family - from literally our first wobbly steps at Parent Toddler to the traumatic first week of settling in at Playgroup when she was only 11 months old. We want to thank you for being such wonderful teachers - for your efforts, your patience, your kindness."

She further added, "We have learnt so so much in the past three years with you - the past year has been especially challenging but Toddler’s Den took to online teaching swiftly and effectively and truth be told the school activities made our lives at home so much richer. I know Inaaya understands she is graduating from Toddler’s Den and she seems to have accepted this and is now thinking about what the future holds for her at her big school. I find myself more resistant to change - a product of my age and my personality! I will genuinely miss all of you and am looking forward to a reunion party when the situation permits because a journey so profound simply cannot be concluded on a zoom call! And so until we meet again... love and gratitude, Inaaya, Kunal and Soha".

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.