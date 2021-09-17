Soha Ali Khan Flaunts Her Core Strength In Workout Video; Dia Mirza Exclaims 'killing It'

As Soha Ali Khan has been showcasing her workout skills on social media for all her fans, she recently dropped in yet another one that left her fans delighted. In the video, she can be seen performing some of the most difficult exercises while showcasing her core strength.

Many fans and celebrity artists reacted to Soha Ali Khan’s video clip and praised her for her amazing moves. Even Dia Mirza was stunned after watching her video and reacted in the comments section.

Soha Ali Khan finding the drive in Week 5

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a stunning video clip in which she can be seen working out at her home while performing jumping squats, wall and pole exercises, etc. In the caption, she wrote, “Week five - find the drive![sic]” and added a bicep emoji next to it.

Soha Ali Khan received numerous praises from her fans who dropped in heart and fire emojis to depict how she looked lovely and full of fire in her latest workout video. Some fans also stated how ‘pretty’ she looked during workout sessions, while others praised her for being so fit. A fan also stated how other celebrities much post such videos to encourage them and added ‘Seriously awesome. You and other celebrities must share more of such videos to encourage people like us to work out. It’s quite a motivation. Keep it up.’ Even the actor, Dia Mirza was amazed after watching the video and took to the comments section to state that Soha was ‘killing it’ in her workout video. Take a look at some of the reactions to Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram video.

Soha also shared a workout video of herself a while ago in which she showcased her weightlifting skills in style. She depicted her workout motivation in her video and stated, “Wednesday workout done and now woefully wiped out!![sic]." All her fans were left amazed with her moves and many of them even dropped in shocking face emojis to depict how shocked they were to see her weightlifting skills. Take a look at another workout video of Soha Ali Khan:

(Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi/@diamirzaofficial)