Soha Ali Khan Gets Vaccinated; Urges Fans To Follow Suit

Rang De Basanti actor Soha Ali Khan recently took to social media and shared a short video of herself getting vaccinated for COVID-19. The actor who seems to have taken her first jab for COVID urged her fans to do the same with a compelling caption. Soha got vaccinated a day after her husband Kunal Kemmu shared the news of his vaccination.

Soha Ali Khan takes vaccination

Soha Ali Khan joined the long list of celebrities who got their COVID-19 vaccination. The actor took to Instagram to share a short video of the same. In the video, Soha can be seen sitting still wearing a mask while a medical professional injected her. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, “Got the jab! #covid_19 #vaccine How about you?” compelling her fans to do the same.

Fans of the actor soon flooded the comment section with all things happy and nice. While many congratulated her for getting the vaccination done, a few others who got motivated informed her that they will now take theirs too. “Well, now planning to take,” a fan commented under the actor’s post.

A look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

Yesterday, on June 21, Soha Ali Khan decided to join the International Yoga Day celebrations by sharing pictures of her doing yoga. In the pictures she shared, the actor was seen sitting with her daughter, meditating while teaching her young one the same. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Sometimes we all just need to find our centre.”



Earlier, on June 15, Soha shared a stunning picture of hers from her beloved house garden. In the picture, the actor was seen striking a simple pose in a grey oversized t-shirt and black flare denims. Sharing the picture where she was all dressed up, the actor penned a note, “All dressed up and nowhere to grow #gardenlove”. The actor showcased her love for gardening and planting more trees with the post, which was acknowledged by her fans.

IMAGE: SOHA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.