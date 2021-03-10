Soha Ali Khan Gives Glimpse Of Her 'field Day' With Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan is often seen sharing pictures with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on his Instagram. The actor recently shared one more picture, and in the post, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya are seen having fun in the fields. Take a look at the cute picture of the mother-daughter duo here.

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya have a field day

Soha Ali Khan recently uploaded a cute picture with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram. In the picture, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya are seen playing with a dog in the fields. Both the mother-daughter sported a casual look. While sharing the picture, Soha Ali Khan wrote in the captions that they were having a field day.

Fans react to Soha Ali Khan's photo with Inaaya

Fans quickly reacted to Soha Ali Khan's picture with Inaaya. One fan commented that she always looks forward to her posts and that they loved the actress' parenting style and also that she is indeed a good mother. Another fan commented that they loved her post with her daughter and loved how she kept Inaaya grounded to her roots. One fan commented that it was good to raise kids in a natural environment and that the dog was really cute.

Soha Ali Khan shares photos of her exercise session with Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan on the occasion of women's day took to Instagram to share pictures of her and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu while exercising together. In the adorable pictures, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya are seen in identical poses as they exercise together. She captioned the pictures as 'Suns and daughters' and wished everyone a happy women's day.

Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her upcoming project

The actress took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her upcoming untitled project. The series would be an Amazon original series that will be all women-led cast, titled Hush Hush. Joining Soha Ali Khan in the show will be Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami. While sharing the post, Soha Ali Khan captioned it by saying "As we celebrate women around us today, we are excited to share our new series, a story about strong women created by strong women."

