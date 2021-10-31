Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan often have a fun family time with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. This time, on the occasion of Halloween 2021, the trio dressed up for Inaaya's party. The couple also shared several snaps from their spooky-themed party.

Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan shared a few glimpses from Inaaya's Halloween party. Kunal Kemmu wore an all-white outfit and went a little extra by donning a white wig, while Soha Ali Khan dressed up as a ghost with a white sheet and a pair of black goggles. Inaaya, who seems to be a fan of unicorns, wore a pastel shades outfit with a unicorn's horn headband. She also held a pumpkin basket. The photos also had the three of them in different spooky backgrounds. Some photos featured Inaaya's dressed-up friends.

Sharing the post, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Be afraid, be very afraid. Halloween 2021." Her sister Saba Pataudi reacted to the post and wrote, "Adorable. Hardly scary..when SO cute lol." Amrita Arora commented, "Hahahahah love it." Kunal Kemmu also shared the same photos and trolled his wife. He called himself a rockstar, Inaya a unicorn and Soha a "woman in a blanket." He wrote, "A Rockstar, Unicorn and a woman in a blanket thinking she is a ghost. Ae Halo Halo Halloween."

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also had a fun Halloween time with her friends. The actor took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans a happy Halloween with a quirky boomerang video. The video also featured Angad Bedi and influencer Simone Khambatta. Soha Ali Khan donned an all-black outfit with a long pointed hat. On the other hand, Angad Bedi dressed as a Dracula with elongated teeth and a black and red cape.

Inaaya Kemmu's birthday party

Last month, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu threw a unicorn-themed party for Inaaya as she turned four. Soha Ali Khan shared a few snaps from the birthday party in which Inaaya wore a frilled pastel coloured dress. The background decor was based on unicorn colours. Sharing the photos, the Rand De Basanti actor wrote, "Four years ago from yesterday the world became a better place." Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot in 2015 after a long relationship.

Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi