Soha Ali Khan Has Funny Birthday Wish For Nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi

Soha Ali Khan recently shared a photo on her Instagram story wishing her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. Soha Ali Khan has recently been spending some quality time with her family in Delhi. On the occasion of Ibrahim's birthday, Soha shared a memory from the past that was too adorable. Soha and Ibrahim can be seen sitting on the couch looking away from the camera.

Birthday boy Ibrahim has presumably been busy with his celebrations all day and has apparently not had the time to pick up aunt Soha Ali Khan's phone. The actress shared the story with the funny title, "Pick up your phone!!!" and "Happy birthday". Take a look at aunt Soha Ali Khan's birthday wish for her nephew below.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday

On the occasion of Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, his family including aunt Soha went all out on social media while his father, Saif Ali Khan reportedly threw him a birthday party. Ibrahim's sister Sara shared a number of sweet posts on her brother's birthday with quite a few photos and even a hilarious new video. Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram account to share a story of Ibrahim in which she wrote, "happy birthday handsome" while his other aunt, Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram to share some photos of Ibrahim from his childhood. Take a look at some of the posts below.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday party

As mentioned above, on the occasion of Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday, his father Saif Ali Khan reportedly threw a birthday party for him. According to multiple paparazzi shots from Instagram, a host of attendees were the children of famous Bollywood celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan and Sunil Shetty's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty were also seen entering the party while Chunky Panday's nephew, Ahaan Panday was also a part of it. Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived at the party along with his sister Sara Ali Khan as per several photos on Instagram. Take a look at some of the photos of the guests from Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash below.

