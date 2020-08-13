Soha Ali Khan Indulges In Special 'royal' Meal, Check Post

Soha Ali Khan recently received a special treat from JW Marriott. The actor took to her official social media handle and posted a video showing off this treat. Read on to know more details about this story:

Soha Ali Khan's latest Instagram post

On Thursday afternoon, August 13, 2020, actor Soha Ali Khan took to her official social media handle and posted a video in her Instagram story section. In the video, fans could see several food dishes that were sent to the actor and her family by Chef Abhishek Basu from J W Marriott. Khan, in the video, said, “Thank You J W Marriott and Chef Abhishek Basu for this incredibly indulging meal that you have sent us. It looks amazing. I mean there is Pizza, and Sea bass, sushi. There is paratha, Tortellini and umami.” Here is the video by Saif Ali Khan’s sister:

Fans could also see some dessert, like Tiramisu, and some sauces in the meal sent by J W Marriott. On the bag, there were photos of Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, and their daughter. There was also a letter penned by the hotel for the celebrity couple in the food basket. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are often spotted at the Mariott Hotel.

Soha Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan’s youngest sister. She is married to Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who is known for the Golmaal franchise. The couple tied the knot back in 2015 in a royal wedding ceremony. Together, the couple has a daughter and her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actor is often seen spending her time relaxing with her family, which is evident from her social media posts.

Soha Ali Khan is best known for films like Rang De Basanti, Dil Mange More, Tum Mile, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and others. She was last seen in a short mystery film. It is titled Sound Proof and is directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar. It also featured Vinay Pathak and Uday Chandra in the lead roles along with Soha Ali Khan.

