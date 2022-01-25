Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu Mark Their 7th Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Posts; See

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu never fail to dish out 'couple goals' with their adorable glimpses on social media, and their 7th wedding anniversary today, January 25, saw the duo wish each other with special posts. Kunal wished his 'Jaan' with a trail of pictures while Soha mentioned how they make for a 'perfect match'. The duo also received congratulatory messages from Sophie Choudry, Saba Ali Khan, producer Ramesh Taurani among others.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 25, the Rang De Basanti actor shared multiple pictures of the duo, starting with a goofy selfie in which Kunal tries to make a hilarious expression with his monster mask as Soha looks on. Other glimpses saw the couple all smiles for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 7 years my love, there’s no itch that you can’t scratch, that s why we make the perfect match! @kunalkemmu." Kunal also shared similar pictures and wrote, "Happy 7 my jaan @sakpataudi #happyanniversary". Take a look.

Their posts not only received love and adulation from fans but fellow celebrity couple Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi as well as Sophie Choudry, Mithila Palkar, Sumeet Vyas among others. While Neha quipped, "Happy anniversary Sohe, Kunal", Angad wrote, "Wowww 7 hats off". Sophie Choudry reacted by commenting, "Happy 7 and many many more".

The couple also received wishes from Soha's sister Saba Pataudi as she took to her Instagram stories and shared framed wedding pictures of the duo. Producer Ramesh Taurani also posted a glimpse alongside the couple and wrote, "Happy anniversary dear @sakpataudi & @kunalkemmu. Wish you a lifetime of love and happiness and togetherness." Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the couple by sharing their wedding photo and wrote, "Happy anniversary my lovelies".

On the work front, Soha was recently seen in the show Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh among others.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @SAKPATAUDI