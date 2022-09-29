Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu Twin In Goofy T-shirts For Daughter Inaaya's Birthday Party

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu never fail to make their daughter Inaaya's birthday memorable. As their little one turned five today, September 29, they threw a fairytale-themed party. The couple also twinned in goofy t-shirts for their daughter's birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha Ali Khan recently shared two pictures from Inaaya's birthday party. In the picture, the couple could be seen sitting with their daughter as she cut her cake in a cute pink shimmery dress. While the Go Goa Gone star helped Inaaya cut the cake, Soha Ali Khan looked at them with a smile.

The couple wore similar t-shirts on the occasion and posed together for a picture. While Soha Ali Khan's t-shirt read, "LITTLE MISS SET IN HER WAYS," Kemmu wore, "LITTLE MR. KIND." Sharing the photos, Khan and Kemmu recalled the five years they had spent with their daughter. They wrote, "And just like that... 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love."

Several celebrities sent their warm wishes to Inaaya via the comment section. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful princess. I want cake," while Rajkummar Rao penned, "Happy birthday dearest Innu." Saba Pataudi, Neha Dhupia, Kritika Kamra, Karisma Kapoor and Lara Dutta Bhupathi also reacted to the post.

Kunal Kemmu shares a throwback picture with Inaaya

On the occasion, Kunal Kemmu shared a throwback picture with Inaaya on his IG. In the photo, the father-daughter duo could be seen adorably looking at each other and smiling. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my Inni boo." He continued, "5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back."

Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi