Soha Ali Khan Motivates Followers By Sharing An Intense Workout Routine; Watch

Soha Ali Khan recently celebrated her 43rd birthday on October 4 and is as glamorous as she was in her 20s. Along with working, the actor is also a fitness freak. She often posts videos of her workout routines and motivates her fans in getting healthier. While her birthday was just over, Soha Ali Khan resumed her routine workout.

Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan recently shared a workout video. In the video, Soha Ali Khan was seen practising some intense exercises with a tire and some ropes. She wore a white coloured jacket, track pants and shoes during her heavy workout. The Rang De Basanti actor left her fans and her sister, Saba Pataudi, amazed with her routine. Saba Pataudi wrote, "Super impressive," in the comments.

Soha Ali Khan's 43rd birthday

It was a week full of celebration for Soha AliKhan. From her and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya'sbirthday, her friend Neha Dhupia giving birth to a baby boy, to herself turning 43, Soha Ali Khan celebrated back-to-back. This year, the actor had a virtual birthday celebration with her husband, Kunal Kemmu. She also went out with her girlfriends. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of glimpses of her birthday celebration. Kareena Kapoor reacted to the post and wrote, "Wohoooooooooo missed it." Saba Pataudi also reacted to the post and wrote, "Wishing you life's best. Missed you! Love you LOTS."

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Earlier this week, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second baby. The couple, who already have a daughter Mehr, was blessed with a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan wished the couple for becoming parents for the second time. She also added a photo from her visit to Neha Dhupia in the hospital. She wrote, "Congratulations @nehadhupia @angadbedi - and well done for timing it perfectly between birthdays!! ❤️❤️ lots of love and blessings always !!"

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate Inaaya's birthday

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. their daughter turned four years old, the couple threw a unicorn themed party. Soha Ali Khan shared a family photo on the photo-sharing platform and wrote, "Four years ago from yesterday the world became a better place."

