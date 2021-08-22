Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan might be royals, but they're as close as any other siblings. For the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, here's remembering the progressive advice Soha Ali Khan received from her big brother, Saif Ali Khan about marriage. Here's everything we know -

When Soha Ali Khan shared Saif's thoughts about marriage

Soha Ali Khan, who hails from a family of actors, once spoke about Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan and his thoughts on marriage. She also spoke about how his opinions on the 'right time' to get married differed from their mother, Sharmila Tagore's opinions. Speaking to the Deccan Herald in 2013, Soha revealed how her mother Sharmila, believed that the Rang De Basanti actress should get married as soon she could stating:

My mother tells me every day I should get married and if I would have gone by her way then by now I should have had 20 children. She tells me all the time 'get married, get married' but now she has resigned, she is tired, fed up of telling and is like 'do whatever you want'.

However, Soha Ali Khan also revealed that while her mother, like all Indian moms, believed that she should get married early, her brother Saif didn't. The actress went on to state that Saif Ali Khan advised her to not get married before the age of 40. She also explained his reasoning behind it, saying:

He says marriage is very serious commitment and you are genuinely not ready for it until you are 40. He advised me to do it. When my mother called him and told him to talk to us why we are not getting married this is what he told her

It's worth noting that Soha Ali Khan and her now-husband Kunal Kemmu were dating at the time when she spoke about this. The couple met on the sets of Dhoondte in 2009 and got married in 2015. It seems that not taking either side's advice worked out well for Soha Ali Khan, since she and her husband have been inseparable ever since.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are parents to daughter Inaaya, who was born in 2017. Soha Ali Khan has also showed love for her brother Saif Ali Khan on social media, her latest being a birthday post for him. She shared with the caption, "Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night… the quest continues… ".

IMAGE - SOHA ALI KHAN INSTAGRAM