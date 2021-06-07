Soha Ali Khan Pens Note As Daughter Moves To 'big School', Says 'our Inni Is Growing'

Actress Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram and penned a note while informing about daughter Inaaya’s Noumi Kemmu’s graduation from kindergarten to ‘big school.’ The actress thanked her ‘teachers, staff’ for their efforts, patience, and kindness towards each student and their parents. The actress expressed her gratitude towards the school Toddler’s Den and cherished every memory that her daughter has created with her fellow students, teachers, and other faculty members.

Soha Ali Khan pens note on daughter's graduation

Apart from penning her thoughts, Soha also shared a bunch of pictures from Innaya’s graduation day where the little one can be seen wearing a graduation cap and sitting with her friend while attending the virtual ceremony. The other picture showed a handmade drawing made by Innaya to depict how much she misses going to the kinder garden after graduating from school. Soha while expressing her happiness over the growth of her daughter wrote, “It’s only the first Monday after Graduation Day, and as you can see we are already missing school!! I can’t believe our time at Toddler’s Den has come to an end and we are moving on to ‘big school already. And I mean ‘we’ in every sense of the word - I know Inaaya has been your student but this journey with you has been one that we have taken together as a family - from literally our first wobbly steps at Parent Toddler to the traumatic first week of settling in at Playgroup when she was only 11 months old.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Further, she wrote, “We want to thank you for being such wonderful teachers - for your efforts, your patience, your kindness. We have learned so so much in the past three years with you - the past year has been especially challenging but Toddler’s Den took to online teaching swiftly and effectively and truth be told the school activities made our lives at home so much richer. I know Inaaya understands she is graduating from Toddler’s Den and she seems to have accepted this and is now thinking about what the future holds for her at her big school. I find myself more resistant to change - a product of my age and my personality! I will genuinely miss all of you and am looking forward to a reunion party when the situation permits because a journey so profound simply cannot be concluded on a zoom call! And so until we meet again... love and gratitude, Inaaya, Kunal, and Soha.”

The Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster actor frequently shares pictures with her daughter wherein they can be seen reading, playing, and painting together. Recently, Soha posted a picture where the mother-daughter duo could be seen twinning in adorable yellow outfits with parrots printed on them. She captioned the picture, "Dressed im-peck-ably!"

IMAGE: SOHAPATAUDI/Instagram

