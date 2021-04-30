Soha Ali Khan Pens Note On Celebrating 'flaws', Says "Be Kind To All, Begin With Yourself"

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle on Friday, April 30 to send a positive message about celebrating our flaws. The 42-year-old actor penned an elaborate note on how we should remain kind to ourselves before others. The Tum Mile actor donned a white Ttee with the words "BE KIND" inscribed on it. She opted for minimal make-up wearing only eyeliner and lipstick and held her hair with both her hands while looking at the camera.

Soha Ali Khan pens a note on celebrating flaws

Soha Ali Khan wrote that we need to be kind to all by beginning with ourselves and celebrate our flaws and differences. The Pyar Mein Twist actor wrote, "When you look in the mirror, instead of focusing on the ‘flaws’ celebrate what you see and what makes you uniquely you. Talking about the 'Be Kind' Tee she wrote, "This T-shirt is specially designed to celebrate our homies with extra chromies. Let it remind you that different doesn’t mean less and being kind makes a difference. She added, "Be kind to all and begin with yourselves. . . Always!". She concluded by saying, "Please note that all funds raised from this Tee are being given to Mann Organisation which integrates young adults with Intellectual Developmental Disabilities into mainstream jobs - providing opportunities to build successful careers."

A sneak peek into Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are married for over 6 years now. Soha keeps sharing endearing moments with her husband and their daughter Inaaya Naumi on her Instagram feed. A couple of days ago Soha shared a funny video of Kunal in which he was 'caught on camera' cheating in the game of Bananagrams.

The Rang De Basanti actor was shooting the video of their we-time playing the word game while Kunal was seen clad in a grey tee arranging the tiles on the board. He goes on to ruin the game by messing up all the tiles on Soha's side and Soha exclaims, "you just ruined it! what kind of sportsmanship is this". Kunal Kemmu mocks her by giving weird expressions and eye rolls. Soha added a GIF on the video that read "Caught on Camera" and wrote in the caption "Sportsmanship at its best".

Promo Image Source: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

