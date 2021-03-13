Soha Ali Khan Pets A Goat With Her Daughter, Shares Picture Of Her Day

Soha Ali Khan has a decent fan following on her Instagram handle, where she actively posts pictures with her family and keeps her fans updated about her life. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a new photo with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The actor and her daughter were seen spending time with each other as they petted a goat.

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya pet a goat

Soha Ali Khan was seen holding a goat in her lap as she sat in her monochrome stripes pyjama set. Her daughter was also seen playing with the goat and petting it as she got clicked by the camera. Soha captioned the post as "I goat this..", check out the post on the same on her profile.

Netizens react to Soha and Inaaya's photos

As soon as the post went up on social media, a number of netizens flocked to the post and left their comments on and reactions on the same. A number of people online gushed to the post and appreciated the actors look in the picture and sent him love. Many other people commented on the post and told Soha that her daughter is very handsome and that she too is looking lovely in the picture. Check out some of the comments by several netizens on the post below.

Several other fans stated in the comments section that they would like to see more pictures of the duo together and that they love seeing her pics in their feed. Some other people also sent love and kind regards to the mother-daughter duo and left heart and kiss emoticons in the comment section. Check out some of the comments by netizens.

A few days ago, Soha has posted another adorable picture with Inaaya where she was seen playing with a dog. The actor captioned the post as “Having a field day!” and the picture went viral on social media. Check out the post of the same below.

Check out more pictures of Soha with her daughter

