Soha Ali Khan Poses With Daughter Inaaya Dressed As Easter Egg, Pic Leaves Fans In Awe

Actor Soha Ali Khan turns her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu into an Easter egg to celebrate Easter in a hilarious yet creative way. On the 15th of April, while taking to her Instagram, the actor shared an adorable photo with her daughter to commemorate the forthcoming Easter holiday.

The little Inaaya looks absolutely cute in the picture as her mother Soha Ali Khan wraps her into a white tissue roll to make her resemble an Egg. The actor also wrote a caption to the captivating picture she posted, she wrote, “My little Easter egg is ready to hatch!! 🐣 #easter #eastereggs.”

As soon as the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor posted the picture, fans could not control it as they thronged the comment section. One of the users wrote with a series of love emojis, “She is so cute.” The actor’s sister and Jewellery designer too commented on the mother-daughter picture. She wrote. “Love her loads ..by Jaan.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, the husband-wife combo, have been absent from the big screen for quite some time, but they make sure to make their presence felt on social media. Kunal is very active on Instagram, and he frequently posts photographs of his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to his followers. Actor Soha Ali Khan too posts pictures with her daughter. The trio recently dressed up for Inaaya's party on the occasion of Halloween 2021. The couple also shared photos from their spooky-themed celebration.

Soha Ali Khan dressed up as a ghost with a white sheet and a pair of black goggles, while Kunal Kemmu sported an all-white costume and went the extra mile by donning a white wig. Inaaya, who appears to be a unicorn fan, sported a pastel-coloured ensemble with a unicorn horn headband. She was also carrying a pumpkin basket. The three of them were also photographed against a variety of eerie backdrops. Inaaya's dressed-up buddies appeared in a few of the shots. Sharing the post, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Be afraid, be very afraid. Halloween 2021."

Kunal and Soha apparently met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge in 2009, but they had been pals prior to that. Their romance blossomed during the production of their second film together, 99. The couple married on January 25, 2015, after a long romance and a passionate proposal in Paris. On September 29, 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The pair recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.