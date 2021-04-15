Soha Ali Khan Shares 3D Picture Created By Her Daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan, in her most recent update on Instagram, posted a picture drawn by her daughter Inaaya. The actor posted the 3D artwork on her story as she seemed quite impressed with her daughter’s creation. The young daughter of Soha Ali Khan has often painted and created amazing artwork in the past and the actor has shared them on her Instagram handle.

This time, Soha Ali Khan posted a picture that was 3 dimensional and gave an interesting perspective to the drawing. The imagination of a swing being rocked back and forth while a human sat on it seemed to have been perfectly executed by the young daughter of the actor. Inaaya seemed to draw a girl sitting on a swing that rocked back and forth with the help of ribbons. She created a hallowed space and suspended the two ribbons from the top of the box. Further on, the child coloured the side of the box with shades depicting the sky and the grass below it. She later drew a girl separately on a different piece of paper and stuck it to the ribbon using flat cardboard and thus made it a swing.

The girl in the art too happened to be leaning backwards which added to the 3-dimensional effect the kid was going for. The artwork looked amazing and thus Soha Ali Khan shared it on her stories. The actor did not caption the image and simply wrote 3D art and tagged an online art class in the post. The bright use of colours and the vivid imagination looked amazing on the artwork created by her daughter. Soha Ali Khan has often shared such creations by her daughter on social media. Be it reading books with Taimur or having a play day with her brothers, Soha has documented her child’s amazing memories and shared the joy with her fans online.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Saaheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Since then, the actor has been away from Bollywood for quite a while now. Her fans, however, are often entertained by several updates that she posts on social media. From her amazing videos with dogs to her vacation diaries, fans have often enjoyed her posts and have even commented positively on a number of them.

SOURCE: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

