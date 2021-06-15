Soha Ali Khan Shares A Picture Of Her 'all Dressed Up' For Planting But 'no Place To Grow'

Rang De Basanti star Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to share a picture of herself all dressed up for planting pots and it is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha Ali Khan shared a stunning picture of hers that is too cute to miss. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. She is seen donning a grey oversized t-shirt and black flare denims. She also opted for a bun hairdo, well-done brows and completed her look with a pair of sneakers. In the photo, one can also notice the garden where Soha is posing for the camera.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “All dressed up and nowhere to grow #gardenlove”. By the looks of the post, seems like the actor was all set to do some plants but there is no place to grow. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post here.

Netizens react

As soon as Soha Ali Khan shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users commented on the actor’s outfit, while some went gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “You are looking fabulous”. Another user said, “this is such a pretty picture. Love it. love it”. Some also commented with many emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Soha Ali Khan also took to Instagram to share a note about her daughter Inaaya's Naumi Kemmu's graduation from kindergarten to 'big school.' The actress expressed gratitude to her 'teachers and staff' for their efforts, patience, and kindness to each student and their parents. The actress expressed her gratitude to Toddler's Den and treasured every memory her daughter made with her classmates, teachers, and other faculty members.

Apart from writing her thoughts, Soha also shared a slew of photos from Innaya's graduation day, in which the youngster can be seen wearing a graduation cap and sitting with a friend while attending the virtual ceremony. The other image showed Innaya's hand-drawn illustration of how much she misses going to kindergarten after graduating from high school. Take a look.

IMAGE: SOHA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

