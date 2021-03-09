Soha Ali Khan Exercises With Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu; Dia Mirza Is All Hearts

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a sweet moment with her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu that melted the hearts of netizens. The world celebrated International Women's Day on the 8th of March and Soha took this opportunity to post a candid moment between her and her daughter to commemorate theÂ day. Fans and celebrities could not help but adore the precious mother-daughter duo. Check out the pictures and fans' reactions.

'Of suns and daughter'

Soha Ali Khan uploaded two pictures with her daughter in which the duo can be seen exercising together on a green field. With the sun over their heads, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya lift up their arms in the sky as they get clicked for the picture. In the next picture, SohaÂ can be seen doing the 'upward dog' pose while Inaaya Naumi Kemmu matched the pose with her mother. Soha captioned the post writing 'of suns and daughter' and wished her followers a happy Women's Day.

Dia Mirza and fans reaction to the post

Dia Mirza stopped by the comment section and dropped a heart emoji for the mother-daughter duo. Several fans dropped positive comments for Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya as one fan wrote that they both looked cute. One fan commented 'so precious' while another fan wrote that there areÂ two beautiesÂ together in the picture.

Pic Credit: Soha Ali Khan Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya's cuteÂ moments on Instagram

Pic Credit: Soha Ali Khan Instagram.

Right after the exercise session with her daughter, the duo went to have breakfast together. Soha posted on her Instagram story a picture of Inaaya sitting on a table filled with fruits and bread. There are several moments of the Kemmu family posted online by Soha and her husband, Kunal Kemmu.Â

In one post, Soha Ali Khan uploaded a picture of her drawing the national flag of India together with her daughter. She posted the special bonding session online with a heartfelt caption to celebrate Republic Day.Â In another post, Kunal uploaded a picture of him riding a bike with Soha and Inaaya. The whole family can be seen clad in safety gears as they set out for a ride.

Â