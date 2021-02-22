Soha Ali Khan Shares BTS Video Of Her Photoshoot For House Of Pataudi, Calls It 'basic'

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a video of BTS of Pataudi house. In the video, the actor is seen getting photographed while wearing a white kurta with salwar. She paired it up with a red designer jooti. With minimal makeup, Soha also wore a jhumka. The caption of the video reads, "Basic #behindthescenes @houseofpataudi". The comment section is filled with her fans leaving heart emoticon and appreciating her. Have a look.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan shares picture with adorable dog Masti; fan calls her an "elegant beauty"

Soha Ali Khan gives BTS of Pataudi House

(Image credit: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post)

Earlier, the actor shared another video where she is posing with her brother Saif Ali Khan. In the video, the sibling duo is seen laughing and posing for the camera. Soha Ali Khan is seen wearing a dark green traditional attire whereas Saif Ali Khan wore a greyish kurta with a white design. In the caption, Soha wrote, "Wait for it ... @houseofpataudi #behindthescenes". Check it out.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan share hearty laugh as they pose in BTS clip of shoot; watch

House of Pataudi clothing line

The reason behind the shoot is that the actors are promoting the House of Pataudi clothing line. The brother-sister duo was seen wearing clothes from their own clothing line. The company was launched by Said Ali Khan in the year 2018. Since then, the Pataudi family poses for the promotional photoshoot. During the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the official Instagram account of House of Pataudi shared the picture of the brother-sister duo. In the caption, it mentioned the unbreakable bond. Check it out.

In the picture, Soha is seen wearing a teal coloured kurta with minimal design and has paired it with white pants. On the other hand, Saif is wearing a black kurta with a red cut design on the chest area. He paired them with white pant and brown shoes.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan stuns in red sari, opens up about her love for 'heritage jewellery'

On the Work Front

Soha Ali Khan started her career in the year 2004 with the movie Dil Maange More. She is best known for the movie Rang De Basanti that was released in 2006. She was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018). The actor also released her book in the year 2017. The book is called The Perils of Being Moderately Famous and contains the actor's personal essay regarding growing up in a royal family.

Also Read: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu & mother Soha welcome a 'paw-some' new member in their building; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.