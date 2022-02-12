Soha Ali Khan Shares Hilarious Throwback BTS Clip With Brother Saif Ali Khan; Watch

Soha Ali Khan headed to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes when she and her brother Saif Ali Khan stepped in front of the camera. The duo was seen in ethnic wear and appeared to be shooting for an ad campaign or doing a photoshoot. They were seen having the time of their life and laughing with the crew on set as well.

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's old BTS video

Soha Ali Khan took to her social media account and shared a throwback clip from when she and Saif Ali Khan were on set together. The duo gave fans major sibling goals as they were seen enjoying themselves on set. The crew behind the camera can be heard encouraging the duo as they strike different poses and burst out laughing mid-way. Soha credited the crew on set for their encouragement to the duo as she compared actors to saplings. She wrote An actor is like a little sapling - they need encouragement and motivation to blossom!" Saba Ali Khan, the duo's sibling, who often shares glimpses from their childhood commented on the clip and expressed her love to them as she wrote, "😂❤️ Love you guys!" Singer Shalmali Kholgade also commented on the video as she called the clip 'precious'.

Watch the video here

Soha Ali Khan, who was last seen in the famous Zee5 web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh and others also shared a similar clip in 2021. In the video, the sibling duo can be seen laughing their hearts out and then switching to putting on a serious face for the camera. They also unknowingly mimic each other's poses and movements, which had fans in awe.

Bollywood's Saif Ali Khan celebrated his birthday in August 2021, and Soha shared some pictures of the duo. She shared pictures from yet another photoshoot as she extended birthday wishes to her brother. She wrote, "Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night… the quest continues… ❤️❤️❤️"

(Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi)