Soha Ali Khan Shares Pics From Her Tiger Spotting Adventure With Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are currently enjoying a jungle safari with their daughter Inaaya. The trio visited Tadoba National Park in Chandrapur district and Soha shared a few glimpses into the family outing. The actor also shared multiple pictures of the tigers that they has spotted. Khan also posted a video of a tiger approaching the family's jeep.

Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses into family trip to Tadoba National Park

Soha Ali Khan headed to her Instagram account on Tuesday to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her family's jungle safari. She posted a picture of herself and Kunal Kemmu turning back to look at the camera, while Inaaya faces away from it. The couple can be seen with sunglasses on, as they sit in a jeep during their fun-filled safari. The 43-year-old actor captioned the image, "Don’t ask did you see a tiger? Ask how many?!" Khan also shared a picture of what appeared to be a tiger's pug marks.

The actor also uploaded a rather scary video from the safari. In the video, a Tiger can be seen walking towards the jeep, as the vehicle reverses. Calling it an 'incredible experiene', Khan shared the video and a few other still images of tigers the trio spotted on the safari. Before heading on the safari, Soha posted a picture of her outfit and mentioned in the caption that she hoped to see a tiger to two. Khan's wish came true, as, through her pictures, she appears to have seen quite a few. She could be seen wearing a black t-shirt with an olive green coat over it, as she geared up for the journey.

Soha Ali Khan has always had an active online presence and often posts pictures and videos with Kunal and Inaaya. On the occasion of Children's Day, she posted a collage of four pictures of the duo having the time of their life together. Kunal and Inaaya could both be seen making goofy faces at each other and eventually falling asleep. The caption read, "The many faces of childhood."

Soha also shared some family pictures on Diwali and extended her wishes to her fans and followers. The trio could be seen in traditional attire, as they bowed before God in prayer. She captioned the image, "Happy Diwali, may love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home and heart."

