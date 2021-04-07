Soha Ali Khan Shares Picture With Mother Sharmila Tagore And Daughter Inaaya, Check Here

Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share a picture with her mother Sharmila Tagore and her daughter Inaaya. They were seen spending quality time with one another. They showed love towards each other by wearing a mask. Soha added a small and important note in her caption. Take a look below.

'Show your love. Wear a mask'

Soha shared a picture in which she can be seen sitting closely on the sofa with her mother Sharmila Tagore while Inaaya sat on Soha’s lap. The trio was seen in casual clothes. Sharmila can be seen playing with Inaaya. What they didn’t miss was wearing a mask. In her caption, Soha wrote, “Show your love. Wear a mask #wearamask.” Take a look at how fans and followers reacted to her post.

Soha Ali Khan's daughter enjoys her ice cream

Earlier, Soha took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Inaaya enjoying the summers. In the picture, Soha Ali Khan's daughter was seen in a white and red outfit and a bowl of ice cream in her hand. She looked at the ice cream while trying to eat it. Soha added some stickers to the picture that read, “It’s Hot! Outside”

Soha Ali Khan's wish for father-in-law

Apart from this, Soha also shared a wish for her father-in-law, Ravi Kemmu. She shared a sweet picture in which both of them were seen sitting on the bench in a garden. She captioned her post by adding stickers that read, “Happy Birthday Papa.”

Soha Ali Khan spends quality time with friends

On April 6, Soha was seen spending quality time with her friends, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra. In the picture, Soha posed towards the camera with a smile while her friends shared a laugh amongst themselves. In the caption, she wrote, “Sofa so good, I said and they laughed @shahanagoswami @kkamra.” Shahana Goswami also dropped a comment to her post that said, “Now that's my kind of joke Soha!” with laughing emojis.

About Soha Ali Khan's movies

Soha Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the film Dil Maange More!!! in 2004. She appeared in films such as Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, 99, Tum Mile, and more. She was last seen in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

(Promo Image Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram)

