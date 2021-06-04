Soha Ali Khan Shares Pictures From Inaaya's Graduation Ceremony, Calls It 'end Of An Era'

The current situation around the country has made it mandatory for students to take online classes from home to ensure safety. Everything including exams, presentations, and even graduation ceremonies are happening on Zoom calls and recently, Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan shared a series of pictures of her little munchkin Inaaya graduating before the summer vacations begin. The actor posted several images on her social media handle of her daughter wearing a graduation cap and attending a zoom call ceremony.

Soha Ali Khan's daughter's online graduation ceremony

Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's 4-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu just graduated from her pre-school classes and the pictures of the same were shared by Soha on her IG handle. The Rang De Basanti actor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories where the little munchkin could be seen attending a Zoom call, wearing a white and light pink-coloured frock and a DIY purple-coloured graduation cap. Soha even added a sticker that read, "Class of 2021".

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram posts with Inaaya

The Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster actor frequently shares pictures with her daughter wherein they can be seen reading, playing, and painting together. Recently, Soha posted a picture where the mother-daughter duo could be seen twinning in adorable yellow outfits with parrots printed on them. She captioned the picture, "Dressed im-peck-ably!". Bollywood actor Dia Mirza also dropped in a couple of parrot emojis and green hearts on the Instagram post while Soha's sister Saba called them adorable.

On the work front

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the 2018 film titled Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, wherein she reprised her character of Ranjana. The actor turned author in 2017 and published her first novel The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which also won her the Crossword Book Award in the Popular Biography category. Her well-known works include Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny among others. Khan has also featured in several English language movies like Meridian Lines, Life Goes On, and Midnight's Children.

Image - Soha Ali Khan's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.