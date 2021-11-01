Last Updated:

Soha Ali Khan Shares 'pre Diwali' Pictures With Daughter Inaaya; Prays For 'peace, Love'

Actor Soha Ali Khan is in the spirits of celebrating festivals as she has dived into prepping for the festival of lights with her daughter Inaaya.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Soha Ali Khan

Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi


The whole nation is immersed in prepping for one of the biggest festivals Diwali starting from November 5. From colourful lights to beautiful rangoli decorated in their homes, netizens are found celebrating the festival of lights with great zeal and enthusiasm. Sharing the excitement, actor Soha Ali Khan has already kickstarted the preparation of celebrating the festival of lights and hr daughter Inaaya is proving to be a huge helping hand to her. 

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya's wish for Diwali

Taking to her Instagram on October 7, the 43-year-old shared a couple of pictures from her Diwali preparation at home with Inaaya. Donning matching traditional attires, the mother-daughter duo can be seen sitting down and offering prayers as the house is decorated with flowers and rangoli. Soha also posted a picture of her holding a 'Diya' in her hands.

In the caption, she asked her fans about their prayer for this festival and revealed that they would be praying for Peace, love, prosperity and good health. She wrote, ''What are you going to pray for this Diwali? Peace, love, prosperity and good health - and the good sense to know that it’s all within our reach if we only try ❤️ #prediwali''

READ | As Soha Ali Khan turns 43, hubby Kunal Kemmu and sister Saba send her heartfelt wishes
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi was quick to drop a comment under the post as she sent good wishes her way by writing, ''Bless you both and may your dreams come true ❤️❤️''. Many fans also appreciated the actor sharing a glimpse into her Diwali preparation with them and showed the post with heart emojis. 

READ | Soha Ali Khan gives a sneak peek of her birthday celebration; See pic

Earlier, Soha announced that she has started preparing for Diwali as she posted a picture with Inaaya. The duo was seen decorating the small oil lamps used in the festival of lights. She wrote, ''Diwali prep begins''

READ | Soha Ali Khan motivates followers by sharing an intense workout routine; Watch

More on Soha Ali Khan

The actor also celebrated the spooky festival of Halloween along with her husband Kunal Khemu. She dressed up as a ghost while Inaaya donned an adorable Unicorn outfit. On the other hand, Kunal Khemmu sported a white wig and torn pants. She shared the picture with the caption, ''Be afraid, be very afraid. Halloween 2021 🎃''

READ | Soha Ali Khan goes incognito, Kunal Kemmu dons wig for daughter Inaaya's Halloween party
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Soha Ali Khan, Diwali, Festival
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com