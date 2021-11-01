Soha Ali Khan Shares 'pre Diwali' Pictures With Daughter Inaaya; Prays For 'peace, Love'

The whole nation is immersed in prepping for one of the biggest festivals Diwali starting from November 5. From colourful lights to beautiful rangoli decorated in their homes, netizens are found celebrating the festival of lights with great zeal and enthusiasm. Sharing the excitement, actor Soha Ali Khan has already kickstarted the preparation of celebrating the festival of lights and hr daughter Inaaya is proving to be a huge helping hand to her.

Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya's wish for Diwali

Taking to her Instagram on October 7, the 43-year-old shared a couple of pictures from her Diwali preparation at home with Inaaya. Donning matching traditional attires, the mother-daughter duo can be seen sitting down and offering prayers as the house is decorated with flowers and rangoli. Soha also posted a picture of her holding a 'Diya' in her hands.

In the caption, she asked her fans about their prayer for this festival and revealed that they would be praying for Peace, love, prosperity and good health. She wrote, ''What are you going to pray for this Diwali? Peace, love, prosperity and good health - and the good sense to know that it’s all within our reach if we only try ❤️ #prediwali''

Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi was quick to drop a comment under the post as she sent good wishes her way by writing, ''Bless you both and may your dreams come true ❤️❤️''. Many fans also appreciated the actor sharing a glimpse into her Diwali preparation with them and showed the post with heart emojis.

Earlier, Soha announced that she has started preparing for Diwali as she posted a picture with Inaaya. The duo was seen decorating the small oil lamps used in the festival of lights. She wrote, ''Diwali prep begins''

More on Soha Ali Khan

The actor also celebrated the spooky festival of Halloween along with her husband Kunal Khemu. She dressed up as a ghost while Inaaya donned an adorable Unicorn outfit. On the other hand, Kunal Khemmu sported a white wig and torn pants. She shared the picture with the caption, ''Be afraid, be very afraid. Halloween 2021 🎃''

Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi